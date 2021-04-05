Green Deals: Greenworks Pro 80V electric string trimmer spruces up your landscape at $281, more

Amazon is offering the Greenworks Pro 80V 16-inch Electric String Trimmer for $281.32 shipped. Normally $350, this saves you 20% and comes within $11 of its all-time low at Amazon. With spring now coming out in full force across the country, you’ll want to be ready to handle yard work when the time comes. This string trimmer features up to 45-minutes of runtime with the included 2Ah battery and the brushless motor provides “more torque, quiet operation, and longer life.” It even ships with both a 4-year tool and a 2-year battery warranty to keep your new investment protected. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Head below for more deals on smart sprinkler controllers, electric outdoor lawn tools, and of course Electrek's best EV buying and leasing deals.

Today only, Woot is offering the Rachio 8-Zone Smart Sprinkler Controller (2nd Generation) for $89.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Originally $200, it currently fetches $181 at Amazon where it has never dropped below $102. Today’s offer is up to $110 in savings and the lowest total we can find. These handy water control systems allow you to remotely run your sprinkler system, setup schedules, and monitor usage stats to optimize spending. It also makes use of weather data analysis to skip watering when conditions outside permit, negating un-needed usage and keeping the lawn healthy with as little effort as possible. Also works with Alexa and Apple HomeKit via compatible devices. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 4,900 Amazon customers and ships with a 2-year warranty.

Today only, Woot is discounting the Greenworks G-MAX 19-inch 40V Cordless Electric Lawn Mower for $199.99 Prime shipped. Delivery will run you $6 otherwise. Normally fetching $399, today’s offer amounts to nearly 50% in savings, beats the Amazon all-time low by $2, and the best we’ve seen to date. This electric lawn mower from Greenworks will have you ready to ditch gas and oil this spring thanks to the battery-powered design. Its 19-inch cutting deck can handle mulching, rear bagging, and side discharges and various height adjustments let you get the perfect cut. Alongside the mower, you’re also getting a pair of batteries and a charger. Rated 4.3/5 stars from 545 customers.

