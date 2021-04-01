Green Deals: Kick gas + oil to the curb with BLACK+DECKER’s $79 electric 3-in-1 blower, more

Amazon is offering the BLACK+DECKER 3-in-1 Leaf Blower, Vacuum, Mulcher for $79 shipped. For comparison, it normally goes for $99 at Lowe’s and around $90 at Amazon, with today’s deal matching the lowest that we’ve tracked in the past 12 months. Now that we’re getting back to mowing and taking care of the lawn more frequently, it’s time to consider kicking gas and oil to the curb. Today’s deal leverages an all-electric design, which is both great for the environment as well as your wallet. You just plug it into the wall and it’s ready to use. The 3-in-1 design means it’s a blower, vacuum, and mulcher to help keep your yard neat and tidy. When mulching, it can “grind up to 16 bags of mulch down to one.” Rated 4.4/5 stars.

enkman (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of its 3,200-lumen Solar-powered Outdoor LED Lights for $18.99 Prime shipped with the code MRK4KKQA at checkout. Down from its $27 list price, today’s deal marks a return to its all-time low and other similar (but lower-powered) models go for around $30 or so at Amazon. Now that spring is nearly here for much of the country, it’s time to consider giving your outdoor space some love before BBQing and family time on the porch is in full swing. These lights each offer 3,200-lumens of brightness and install easily. Thanks to the built-in solar panel, you won’t have to worry about running wires or changing batteries here. The sun’s rays do it all, with a full day’s exposure lasting all-night-long, depending on what mode you have it in. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Woot via Amazon is currently offering the Anker Powerhouse 200 Portable Power Station for $169.99 shipped. Down from its usual $230 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $60 in savings, beats our previous mention by $10, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Featuring a 57600mAh internal battery, we found this to be a compelling option in our hands-on review for everything from camping to charging drones and more. Its AC outlet pairs with two 2.4A USB-A slots as well as a USB-C PD output and an AC car port to provide plenty of I/O. Rated 4.5/5 stars from 345 customers.

