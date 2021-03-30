Green Deals: Tackle yardwork with Greenworks’ 40V cordless lawn mower at a low of $194, more

Amazon is offering the Greenworks 40V 14 inch Cordless Lawn Mower for $194.25 shipped. For comparison, it normally goes for $249 and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Now that rainy season is starting and the grass is beginning to grow, it’s time to consider how you’re going to handle that. While you could use your old gas-powered mower, but truthfully, it’s time to upgrade to a battery-powered alternative. Today’s deal ditches gas and oil for a 4.0Ah battery that can run up to 45 minutes at a time between charges. It can either bag or mulch, and the 14-inch deck is great for smaller yards. Greenworks claims that “up to 34% of U.S. homes only need one charge to get the job done.” Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Amazon is now offering an 8-pack of Panasonic eneloop AAA Ni-MH Rechargeable Batteries for $15.89 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Originally $27, today’s deal is matching our mention from earlier this year and is the lowest we can find. While not a huge discount from what we have been tracking at Amazon lately, they are currently fetching $20 at Walmart and this is the second best price we have tracked over the last year on some of the best rechargeable batteries out there. They can maintain a “70% charge after 10-years” of use, come pre-charged, and can be juiced back up a total of 2,100 times. Rated 4+ stars from over 27,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

Amazon is offering the Stalwart Solar/Hand-Crank Flashlight for $5.55 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 31% off the typical rate there and is within $0.17 of the lowest price we have tracked. Spring is here and summer will arrive before you know it. For some, this paves the way for a plethora of outdoor adventures like camping and much more. If you fall into this category, there’s a good chance you may want to add this flashlight to your repertoire. Not only is it crank-powered, but can also draw energy from the sun thanks to a built-in solar panel. No batteries are required and leaving this unit in direct sunlight for 30 minutes is said to result in 10 minutes of power. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

