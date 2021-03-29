Green Deals: Cruise around on Segway’s Ninebot Drift W1 Electric Roller Skates at $300, more

Amazon is offering the Segway Ninebot Drift W1 Electric Roller Skates for $299.99 shipped. For comparison, you’d normally pay between $400 to $500 for these, and today’s deal marks a new low that we’ve tracked in 2021. Now that it’s springtime again, heading outside is something that many of us are looking to do. These roller skates have built-in motors that will propel you at up to 7.5 MPH for around 45 minutes before it’s time to plug them back in. Each skate weighs in at around 7.7-pounds, but they can carry a maximum of 220-pounds, supporting a plethora of age ranges. Plus, an IP54 weather-resistant rating means you can ride them essentially year-round. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Head below for more deals on outdoor electric tools, portable power stations, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best Tesla accessories.

Amazon has launched a new Spring into Summer event that’s discounting a collection of spring cleaning and gardening gear with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick amongst all of the deals is the Greenworks 20-inch Self-Propelled Mower with 24V Brushless Drill at $449.99. Normally fetching $500, today’s offer marks the very first price cut we’ve seen on the latest Greenworks mower and delivers $50 in savings. This Greenworks self-propelled mower is a perfect option for finally ditching gas and oil from the grass cutting routine. It sports a 45-minute cordless runtime alongisde 20-inch cutting deck and rear wheel drive. You’re also getting a pair of 24V batteries and a charger bundled in this package alongside the Greenworks Drill for expanding your tool kit. Over 3,600 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of Jackery’s popular portable power stations headlined by the Explorer 1000 at $899.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $1,000, today’s offer is matching our previous mention for the all-time low, amounts to $100 in savings, and marks the best we’ve seen since the holiday season. With a 1002Wh battery at the center of this portable power station, Jackery has equipped its Explorer 1000 with three AC outlets, dual USB-C ports, and a pair of USB-A outputs for powering everything from smartphones to heaters and more. On top of the ability to be refueled by a solar panel, this power station is a notable addition to your camping or tailgating kit. Over 2,300 customers have left a 4.9/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review.

