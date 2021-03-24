Green Deals: Illuminate your yard with an outdoor motion-sensing LED flood light at $22.50, more

Home Goods Squad (95% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Outdoor LED Motion-sensing Flood Light for $22.74 Prime shipped with the code U7F6BUZ7 at checkout. Down from its usual $35 going rate, today’s deal saves you 35% and marks a new low that we’ve tracked. If your yard is too dim at night, it’s time to brighten things up. This light features an LED panel that’s energy-efficient while providing 1,600-lumens of brightness. The motion sensor turns it on only when needed, and it’s weatherproof so it can withstand the elements without a problem. Plus, there’s an adjustable ambient light sensor so you can tell it not to come on when it’s still bright outside. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Amazon is currently offering the Segway Ninebot eKickScooter ZING for $189.99 shipped. Normally fetching $230, today’s offer amounts to $40 in savings, comes within $20 of the all-time low set back in November, and marks the second-best we’ve seen to date. Powered by a 150W motor, this Ninebot eKickScooter arrives with an up to 10 MPH top speed and ability to travel as much as 6.3-miles on a single charge. Alongside energy recovering brakes and a lightweight build, this Segway offering is perfect for kids looking to cruise around the neighborhood this spring and summer. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 1,700 customers. Head below for more.

Delipow Battery Store (96% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 4-pack of its AAA Rechargeable Batteries with Charger for $15.11 Prime shipped with the code 465L6VEK at checkout. Down 46% from its normal going rate, today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked for a similar kit. If you’re tired of throwing away AAA batteries from your game controllers or remotes, this is a great way to remedy that. It includes four AAA batteries as well as a charger to get you started. The charger is powered over microUSB it can easily use a computer’s port or a phone’s plug to top the batteries off. Rated 4/5 stars from over 1,000 happy shoppers.

