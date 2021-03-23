Quick Charge Podcast: March 23, 2021

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla Energy Plan launches in Australia to lower electricity rates with virtual power plant
- Elon Musk confirms new Tesla Model S is a 7-seater despite no option yet
- Audi starts production of the Q4 e-tron electric SUV
- Porsche is updating software of older Taycan electric cars, but at the dealership
- QuantumScape seeks additional funding to double its solid-state battery pilot line
- EGEB: EVs can now be charged by tidal power on this Scottish island
- Pennsylvania makes ‘largest government solar commitment’ in the US
- Specialized launches latest Levo premium electric mountain bikes with eye-watering price
