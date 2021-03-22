Green Deals: WORX outdoor electric lawn tools extra 15% off at eBay, more

WORX via eBay Daily Deals is offering a selection of its electric lawn tools and more at an additional 15% off when you use the code PAYLESS15 at checkout. Our favorite discount here is the GT Revolution 20V PowerShare 12-inch Grass Trimmer/Edger/Mini Mower for $83.30 shipped with the aforementioned code. Down from its normal rate of up to $100, this marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. You’ll find that this single tool performs three functions. It can be a trimmer for your yard, edger for sidewalks, and even can handle mowing smaller sections when the need arises. It runs off the PowerShare 20V battery system, meaning it integrates with the rest of your WORX lineup with ease. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Looking for something else? Shop the rest of the sale right here.

Amazon is currently offering the 8-zone Rachio 3 Smart HomeKit Sprinkler Controller for $175.28 shipped. Normally selling for $230, you’re saving 24% here with today’s offer marking the best we’ve seen since September and coming within $1 of our previous mention. The 16-zone model is also on sale for $215.98, down from its usual $280 going rate and marking the second-best we’ve seen this year. Rachio’s third-generation sprinkler controller brings smart home control and other money-saving features into your system. Not only will you be able to call up Siri, Alexa, or Google Assistant to turn on your sprinkler, but built-in weather tracking technology ensures you won’t water on days where rain is expected. Over 5,100 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating.

Today only, Woot offers the ecobee4 Smart HomeKit Themostat for $149.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Delivery will run you $6 otherwise. Having originally retailed for $249, we’ve more recently been tracking a nearly $200 going rate with today’s offer matching our previous mention from back in December and marking the best price since. Arriving with HomeKit control, you’ll also find built-in Alexa on the ecobee4 alongside plenty of smarts to help you cut back on heating and cooling costs. There’s also a bundled sensor for automating things based on hyper-local temperature readings. This is an open-box model and comes backed by a 90-day Woot warranty. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 385 customers.

