Green Deals: Run your campsite with a 289Wh portable power station at $70 off, more

ROCKPALS is offering its 330W/289Wh Portable Power Station for $299.90 shipped with the code SAVE70 at checkout. With a $270 list price, today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked for similar power stations. Sporting multiple power output options, there are three USB-A QuickCharge 3.0 ports as well as an 18W USB-C plug. Being portable, this power station is designed to run your gear while away from home, be that camping or just a day at the lake. It weighs just 8.8 pounds and can be recharged via normal 110V outlets at home, or a 12V plug in your car or 100W solar panel should you be far out. Rated 4.9/5 stars.

ROCKPALS (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 500W/520Wh Portable Power Station for $349.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Down $80 from its list price of $430, today’s deal comes within $30 of the all-time low that we’ve tracked. This portable power station offers 18W USB-C, dual 3.1A USB-A, and a QuickCharge 3.0 Type-A port alongside a 1000W AC outlet and more. Delivering a total capacity of 520Wh, this is essentially a massive 140400mAh lithium-ion battery that can power most devices multiple times. You can recharge the power station itself via a solar panel, car charger, wall outlet, or normal generator, depending on what you have access to. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Wellbots is teaming up with 9to5Toys to offer our readers an exclusive discount on the Mate X Foldable 750W eBike for $2,049 shipped when code ELECTREK250 has been applied at checkout. Down from its usual $2,299 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $250 in savings, comes within $50 of the lowest we’ve tracked, and is a rare discount on this model. Mate X arrives with a rugged build that’s centered around fat tires and full hydraulic suspension to handle everything from commuting to work or taking it off-road for some more adventurous riding. You’ll be able to count on top speeds of up to 32 MPH which pairs with a 75-mile range, as well as a removable battery for more convenient recharges. That’s all with a foldable design that can collapse into a smaller package when you’re not cruising the streets. Mate Bikes is highly-rated overall.

