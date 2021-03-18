Green Deals: Dusk to dawn outdoor light fixture falls to $24.50, more

TOBUSA Direct (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Dusk to Dawn Outdoor Light Fixture for $24.49 Prime shipped with the code LN782FA8 at checkout. With a list price of $80, it normally goes for around $30 at Amazon and today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. If your home still has standard outdoor lighting fixtures on it, it’s time to upgrade. These feature dusk to dawn ambient lighting sensors built-in so the light turns on automatically at night and off once the sun comes up with no input required on your end. Just letting the fixture do its job can help save you money since your outdoor lights won’t be on during the day. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Amazon is now offering the Back to the Roots Water Garden Duo Aquaponics Ecosystem and Fish Tank for $58.31 shipped. Regularly $100, like it still fetches direct, today’s offer is the lowest we have tracked on Amazon since August of last year when it dropped to $50 for a brief time, and the best price we can find. Made in the USA and including everything you need (other than the fish) to get started, this is essentially an indoor aquaponic and hydroponic system. It provides a place up top to grow succulents or microgreens with a self-cleaning fish tank along the bottom. It also comes with organic microgreen seeds, d-klor and zym-bac, grow stones, fish food, and a coupon to put towards additional goodies from Back to the Roots. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 950 Amazon customers.

Pro-Distributing (99% positive lifetime feedback) via eBay Daily Deals is offering the new Google Nest Smart Thermostat for $107.99 shipped. With a retail price of $130, and still going for as much at Amazon, today’s deal is the second price drop that we’ve tracked and marks a new all-time low. This is Google’s latest version of its popular Nest smart thermostat and it delivers an ultra-sleek design that’s built to be smaller than its predecessors. Similar to those other models, you’ll find smart features here that include scheduling, remote control, and alerts. Rated 4.3/5 stars and it’s a #1 best-seller at Amazon. Want to learn more? Our hands-on review is a great place to start.

