Green Deals: Gotrax XR Elite Electric Scooter sees first discount to $341, more

Golabs Inc via Amazon is offering its Gotrax XR Elite Electric Scooter for $340.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its $421 going rate at Amazon, today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. You’ll find a powerful 300W motor here that can propel you up to 15.5MPH and travel for 18.6-miles before it’s time to charge it again. The dual disk braking system and anti-lock design allow you to be safe while riding and stop in shorter distances. There’s a built-in LED display that can showcase current speed and battery life as well, helping you know how much longer you have before it’s time to recharge. Rated 4.3/5 stars, and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

Head below for more deals on solar LED lights, rechargeable batteries, and of course Electrek's best EV buying and leasing deals.

ZookkiDirect (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 4-pack of its 28 LED Solar Outdoor Lights for $18.21 Prime shipped. For comparison, it normally goes for $28 at Amazon, today’s deal beats our last mention from November by $3.50 and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked outside of a few discounts that only lasted a few minutes each. Each light delivers 400-lumens of brightness to your yard and allows you to easily see where you’re walking once the sun goes down. Speaking of the sun, no wires or batteries are required here, as a solar panel uses sunlight to charge during the day, lasting over eight hours after a full day’s exposure. Water-resistance allows these lights to be placed anywhere in your yard, whether that’s in the rain or on a porch. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Delipow Battery Store (96% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 4-pack of USB Rechargeable 9V Lithium-Ion Batteries for $16.99 Prime shipped with the code 52SXB8UX at checkout. Coming in at 51% off, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. The thing is, 9V batteries are rarely used these days. But, when you need one, nothing else will suffice. This 4-pack will deliver the same 9V performance you’re accustomed to, but also delivers the ability to recharge via microUSB, meaning you’ll never have to throw them out. This can help reduce waste, as well as cut down on trips to the store when you need that random 9V. Rated 4/5 stars.

