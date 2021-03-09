Green Deals: Gotrax XR Ultra Electric Scooter hits Amazon low at $300, more

Amazon currently offers the Gotrax XR Ultra Electric Scooter for $299.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $400, today’s deal beats our last mention by $30 and marks a new low that we’ve tracked. This electric scooter features a 7.0Ah battery that delivers a maximum range of up to 17 miles on a single charge. The onboard Smart Battery Management System is built to help extend your battery’s life and keep you riding for longer. With a 300W motor, the Gotrax XR Ultra can drive at up to 15.5 MPH and supports up to 220-pounds, making it great for riders of all sizes. Plus, it can handle hills of up to 15-degrees with ease, allowing you to easily use this for your daily commute. The multifunctional console has a LED display that shows your current speed, modes, battery life, and headlight status. Rated 4.5/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

Head below for more deals on electric pressure washers, smart power outlets, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best Tesla accessories.

Sun Joe via eBay Daily Deals is offering its 2000PSI Electric Pressure Washer (SPX2003) for $89.99 shipped in certified refurbished condition. Down from its $144 list price today’s deal beats Amazon’s going rate by $45 and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. Featuring a powerful 2000PSI motor that can output up to 1.8GPM, this pressure washer is perfect for cleaning up your home this spring. Included in the bag are three quick-connect spray tips, a foam cannon, and a 20-foot high-pressure hose. The 35-foot power cord gives you a total of 55-feet of reach, as well. Rated 4/5 stars and ships with a 2-year warranty.

Amazon is currently offering the TP-Link Kasa Outdoor Dual Outlet Smart Plug for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Having dropped from $25, today’s offer saves you 20%, marks the best we’ve seen in over two months, and matches the all-time low. TP-Link’s smart plug sports a weather-resistant design that allows you to control its two built-in outlets. Alexa and Assistant support are onboard alongside a hub-free design. With the winter holidays around the corner, this is a great accessory for bringing smart home control into the mix for your outdoor lights and the like. Over 13,000 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating, earning it #1 best-seller status at Amazon.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.