Green Deals: Step up your home’s curb appeal with a 2-pack of solar LED spotlights at $20, more

StarTOP (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of LITOM 30 LED Outdoor Solar Landscape Spotlights for $19.99 Prime shipped with the code B3939D64 at checkout. Down from $40, this saves you 50% and marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. Now that spring is around the corner, it’s time to start thinking about upgrading your home’s curb appeal. These spotlights offer up to 12-hours of runtime after a full day’s charge via the sun’s rays, ensuring they’ll last all night before the battery runs out. Plus, being solar-powered, you won’t ever have to manually change the battery or even run wires to these lights. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Head below for more deals on Greenworks’ electric lawn tools, smart dimmer switches, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best Tesla accessories.

Today only as part of it s Gold Box, Amazon offers a 30% off a variety of Greenworks products yielding all time low prices. Heading up the offer is the 17-inch walk behind 48V lawnmower with 2 batteries, 45 mins of runtime and great 4.4/5 star reviews for $209.99. The 2x24V batteries also have a USB port to function as huge portable battery backups.

Amazon is offering the three TP-Link Kasa Smart Dimmer Switches for $54.99 shipped. That’s $20 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked since October. These smart lights from TP-Link are quite versatile. Not only do they work with Alexa and Assistant, you’ll can even control them from Windows devices using Cortana. The Kasa Smart app offers yet another way to toggle your new lights on and off or to tweak the brightness. Having largely switched to smart light switches from bulbs about two years ago, I’ve found it to be the ideal route for me as it keeps cost low over time. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

