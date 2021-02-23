Green Deals: This 167Wh Portable Power Station runs all your gear off-grid for $90.50, more

TK-Stores (96% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the TACKLIFE P16 167Wh Portable Power Station for $90.30 shipped. For comparison, it normally goes for around $140 and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. You’ll find that this portable battery offers dual 110V AC plugs with a maximum 150W output alongside two USB ports which provide up to 3.1A charging capabilities for your smartphone or tablet. It can be recharged via a wall plug, your car, or a solar panel for true off-grid function, as well. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Home Depot is currently discounting a selection of Greenworks outdoor electric lawn mowers and other tools. Free shipping is available for all with curbside pickup available in most cases, as well. Our top pick is the Greenworks 60V 21-inch Electric Cordless Lawn Mower for $499. Down from its $600 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $101 in savings, is one of the first price cuts we’ve tracked, and marks a new low. This cordless lawn mower expands on the 60V Greenworks ecosystem and includes a pair of batteries alongside a charger. Features here include a 21-inch cutting deck, self-propelled features, and various bagging configurations, all without oil or gas to deal with. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 485 customers.

Amazon is offering the Sun Joe Electric Pressure Washer (SPX3000-MAX) for $170 shipped. Down from its $290 list price and $249 going rate at Home Depot, Lowe’s currently offers it for $212, Walmart has it for $188, and today’s deal is the best price we’ve tracked in over 12 months. Colder weather is almost behind us, so now’s a great time to score an off-season discount on a high-powered pressure washer before prices go up. This model is powered by a 14.5A motor with up to 2800PSI of water pressure. It also includes a 20-foot hose and a 35-foot power extension cable. The best part? There’s no gas or oil to deal with here. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

