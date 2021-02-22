The SONDORS Metacycle was first unveiled just over a month ago, and so far, all of its appearances (that we know of) have been carefully orchestrated. Now, we’re getting a chance to see the first public showing of the low-cost electric motorcycle at an event that included automotive and motorcycle aficionado Jay Leno.

The SONDORS Metacycle caused quite a stir in the industry when company founder Storm Sondors debuted the futuristic-looking bike via a livestream unveiling in mid-January. The bike looked great on stage, but it left us with plenty of questions.

Storm joined us for an interview to answer many of those questions, and then shared a test ride showing off the bike’s first public outing and range test.

On February 14, SONDORS hosted its Malibu Metacycle Event for the public to finally see the bike in the flesh, where a few lucky riders got the chance to do some short laps on the bike.

Below you can see SONDORS video from the event, which was just circulated today.

So far, the Metacycle still looks unchanged from the model unveiled in January.

However, we expect the final production models to feature small modifications for homologation purposes, such as relocating the turn signals.

In addition to its novel and striking appearance, the SONDORS Metacycle has generated such a buzz in the industry due to its relatively low purchase price of just US$5,000.

The 80 mph (130 km/h) electric motorcycle will be one of few options on the market that can achieve comfortable highway speeds at such a low price.

For comparison, the 85 mph (137 km/h) Zero FXS is likely the closest in specs to the Metacycle, yet starts at over US$9,000 before incentives.

There are several lower power electric motorcycles on the market, such as the 46 mph (74 km/h) and $2,495 CSC City Slicker, but those smaller electric motorcycles are limited to city riding only.

When the SONDORS Metacycle hits the road later this year, it is expected to open new doors for riders seeking lower cost electric motorcycles for commuter roles.

SONDORS is currently taking $100 reservations for Metacycles delivered in Q4 2021 but is closing the reservations for this production batch on Friday, February 26. Reservations placed after this Friday are expected to be delivered in Q1 2022.













