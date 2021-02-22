Green Deals: Automatically turn lights off when leaving with a Wi-Fi dimmer switch at $25, more

Today only, Woot is offering the Eaton Wi-Fi Smart Dimmer Switch for $24.99 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. For comparison, this switch goes for $55 at Lowe’s and around $46 at Amazon right now, depending on the color you choose. Today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time and is the lowest currently available. Using a smart dimmer switch not only allows you to drop electricity usage by turning the brightness down, but also delivers the ability to schedule when things go on or off. You’ll be able to program these switches to turn off whenever you leave home, further reducing electrical usage when lighting isn’t needed. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Amazon offers the Wemo Mini HomeKit Smart Plug V3 for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Usually fetching $25, you’re saving 20% here with today’s offer matching our previous mention for the third-best price cut to date. The new Wemo smart plug delivers an affordable way to control lamps and other appliances with your voice or smartphone. It’s compatible with all of the major smart home ecosystems, allowing Siri, Alexa, and Assistant users to get in on the action. Plus, the compact design here won’t hog the entire outlet and it doesn’t require an extra hub, either. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 15,000 customers. Hit the jump for more.

enkman (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering a 4-pack of Enkman Solar Outdoor Lights for $24.99 Prime shipped when coupon code E8G33QUH has been applied during checkout. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Today’s deal is 29% off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. If you’ve been wanting to better illuminate the exterior of your home, this deal may have your name on it. Each light delivers up to 3,000-lumens of brightness and no batteries are required thanks to a built-in solar panel along the top. This design frees you up to place each of these wherever needed, just be sure sunlight can reach them. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

