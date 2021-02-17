Green Deals: Rockpals 100W foldable solar panel $200, more

ROCKPALS (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 100W Foldable Solar Panel for $199.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $215, today’s deal is the second-best price that we’ve tracked in several months, with a drop to $170 in December being the only discount beating it that we can track. You’ll find that this solar panel is designed to handle recharging your solar-powered battery, like listed below. It also features three USB ports that can handle up to 2.4A output or 6A overall for recharging your smartphone or tablet. Plus, it’s weather-resistant and built to handle anything thrown at it. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Head below for more deals on portable power stations, HomeKit smart thermostats, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best Tesla accessories.

Jackery (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Portable Power Station Explorer 300 for $279.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. With a list price of $350, our last mention was $300 and today’s deal is among the best that we’ve tracked. If you’ve ever gone without power, this is something that every home should have. It offers a total of 293Wh of power and delivers a 60W USB-C Power Delivery port, dual AC outlets, and more. That means it can power your iPad Pro, iPhone, and even MacBook thanks to the built-in AC ports. You’ll be able to also plug small household electronics in, as long as they don’t draw more than 300W or 500W peak. Rated 4.9/5 stars.

Amazon is currently offering the Emerson Sensi Touch HomeKit Thermostat for $119.71 shipped. Having dropped from $150, you’ll still pay as much at $169 at Home Depot. This not only comes within $1 of our previous mention, but is the best price in over two months. Regardless of if you’ve welcomed Siri, Alexa, or Assistant into your smart home, Emerson’s Sensi Touch thermostat will be compatible. Alongside smartphone control for setting schedules and automations, there’s also the built-in touchscreen. Now that winter has arrived and with it lots of snow for much of the country, this is a great upgrade to help keep your smart home the perfect temperature while also taking advantage of energy savings. Over 6,500 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.