Green Deals: Snow Joe 21-inch electric snow thrower $140, more

Amazon is offering the Snow Joe Electric 21-inch 14A Single Stage Snow Thrower for $139.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy. For comparison, this model normally goes for around $170 at Amazon and today’s deal matches the lowest price that we’ve tracked in the past six months. If you’re being hit with this winter snowstorm that’s sweeping across the country right now, it’s time to prepare for snow removal when it all stops. This snow thrower spans 21-inches to clear nearly 2-feet in a single pass. Plus, being electric, there’s no gas or oil used here, as you simply need an extension cord to power it. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Head below for more deals on HomeKit smart thermostats, electric scooters, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best Tesla accessories.

Amazon is currently offering the Emerson Sensi Touch HomeKit Thermostat for $126.12 shipped. Having dropped from $150, you’ll still pay as much at $169 at Home Depot with today’s offer saving you as much as 25%. This not only comes within $1 of our previous mention, but is the best price in over two months. Regardless of if you’ve welcomed Siri, Alexa, or Assistant into your smart home, Emerson’s Sensi Touch thermostat will be compatible. Alongside smartphone control for setting schedules and automations, there’s also the built-in touchscreen. Now that winter has arrived and with it lots of snow for much of the country, this is a great upgrade to help keep your smart home the perfect temperature while also taking advantage of energy savings. Over 6,500 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

Amazon is offering the Razor C25 G1 Electric Scooter for $384.41 shipped. That’s $86 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $70. This electric scooter is powered by 250-watt brushless motor that can propel riders at up to 15.5 MPH. Its 36-volt lithium-ion battery wields enough capacity to transport owners up to 18-miles on a single charge. A built-in headlight and brake-activated taillight increase visibility for you and others on the road. When not in use it can be folded down to make it easier to store and carry. Ratings are still rolling in, but Razor scooters are reputable.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.