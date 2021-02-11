Green Deals: 3-pack of TP-Link Wi-Fi Smart Switches for $55, more

Amazon is offering a 3-pack of TP-Link Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Dimmer Switches (HS220) for $54.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Today’s deal saves you $20 and beats our last mention by $4, making this price among the best that we’ve tracked. You’ll find that these light switches offer both on/off and dimming control on your wall while also wielding the ability to work with Alexa and Assistant for simple voice commands. Plus, with IFTTT support, you can even use them with iOS shortcuts. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Head below for more deals on HomeKit smart plugs, electric scooters, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best Tesla accessories.

Amazon offers the Wemo Mini HomeKit Smart Plug V3 for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Usually fetching $25, you’re saving 20% here with today’s offer matching the third-best price cut to date. The new Wemo smart plug delivers an affordable way to control lamps and other appliances with your voice or smartphone. It’s compatible with all of the major smart home ecosystems, allowing Siri, Alexa, and Assistant users to get in on the action. Plus, the compact design here won’t hog the entire outlet and it doesn’t require an extra hub, either. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Amazon is offering the Segway Ninebot Air T15 Electric Kick Scooter for $599.99 shipped. This is down $150 from its list price, $100 from its normal going rate, and comes within $40 of its all-time low at Amazon. With a powerful 250W motor, you’ll enjoy a maximum speed of 12.4MPH while traveling up to 7.5-miles on a single charge. It can support riders up to 220-pounds and the scooter itself weighs in at just 23.2-pounds, making it light enough that you can carry it around once you arrive at a destination. Rated 4+ stars from over 50% of customers at Amazon.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.