Tesla range estimates called into question in independent tests

- Feb. 10th 2021 2:53 pm ET

0

Tesla range estimates are called into question in new independent tests by Edmunds showing that Tesla’s vehicles don’t hit their EPA estimates.

Range estimates

There are no good range estimates for electric vehicles. There are just bad ones, with some being not as bad as others.

To be fair, that’s also the case for gasoline-powered vehicles, but range has been more of a focus for electric vehicles due to the fact that they have a shorter range, especially at the beginning of the transition.

Range is based on the energy capacity inside the vehicle and its efficiency.

However, efficiency can be affected by a ton of different factors, including speed, temperature, elevation, and more.

The EPA range estimate is believed to be the most accurate, but it’s not the same for every electric vehicle, as manufacturers have the option to play with the numbers a little, depending on how conservative or aggressive they want to be.

Tesla range estimates vs other automakers

Tesla is famously the leader in the EV industry when it comes to range and efficiency based on the EPA numbers.

However, the automaker has been known to play with the numbers a little, and in recent years, some owners have been complaining about not being able to achieve the estimate in real-world conditions.

Edmunds tried to compare the EPA ratings of 15 electric vehicles, including five Tesla vehicles, against real-world range, and here are the results:

Vehicle EPA
estimated		 Edmunds
tested		 EPA
estimated		 Edmunds
tested		 Ambient
temperature
2021 Audi
e-tron sportback		 218 miles 238 miles*
(+9.2%)		 44 kWh/
100 mi		 38.2 kWh/
100 mi
(+13.2%)		 71°
2020 Chevrolet
Bolt		 259 miles 277 miles
(+6.9%)		 29 kWh/
100 mi		 25.7 kWh/
100 mi
(+11.4%)		 60°
2021 Ford
Mustang Mach-E AWD Ext Range		 270 miles 304 miles
(+12.6%)		 37 kWh/
100 mi		 33.1 kWh/
100 mi
(+10.5%)		 62°
2020 Hyundai
Ioniq Electric		 170 miles 202 miles
(+18.9%)		 25 kWh/
100 mi		 20.8 kWh/
100 mi
(+16.8%)		 70°
2019 Hyundai
Kona Electric		 258 miles 315 miles
(+21.9%)		 28 kWh/
100 mi		 22.3 kWh/
100 mi
(+20.4%)		 61°
2020 Kia
Niro EV		 239 miles 285 miles
(+19.2%)		 30 kWh/
100 mi		 25.3 kWh/
100 mi
(+15.7%)		 67°
2020 MINI
Cooper SE		 110 miles 150 miles
(+36.5%)		 31 kWh/
100 mi		 21.8 kWh/
100 mi
(+29.7%)		 62°
2020 Nissan
Leaf Plus SL		 215 miles 237 miles
(+10.2%)		 32 kWh/
100 mi		 27.1 kWh/
100 mi
(+15.3%)		 67°
2021 Polestar
2 Performance		 233 miles 228 miles*
(-2.1%)		 37 kWh/
100 mi		 35.2 kWh/
100 mi
(+4.9%)		 67°
2020 Porsche
Taycan 4S		 203 miles 323 miles*
(+59.3%)		 49 kWh/
100 mi		 32.3 kWh/
100 mi
(+34.1%)		 73°
2020 Tesla
Model S Performance		 326 miles 318 miles*
(-2.5%)		 35 kWh/
100 mi		 32.6 kWh/
100 mi
(+6.9%)		 60°
2018 Tesla
Model 3 Performace		 310 miles 256 miles*
(-17.4%)		 29 kWh/
100 mi		 30.1 kWh/
100 mi
(-3.8%)		 61°
2020 Tesla
Model 3 Standard Range Plus		 250 miles 232 miles*
(-7.2%)		 24 kWh/
100 mi		 23.0 kWh/
100 mi
(+4.2%)		 67°
2020 Tesla
Model X Long Range		 328 miles 294 miles*
(-10.4%)		 35 kWh/
100 mi		 35.0 kWh/
100 mi
0.0%		 60°
2020 Tesla
Model Y Performance		 291 miles 263 miles*
(-9.6%)		 30 kWh/
100 mi		 29.6 kWh/
100 mi
(+1.3%)		 65°

As you can see, Edmunds was unable to achieve the EPA range on any of the Tesla vehicles, while they beat the EPA range by some decent margins in other electric vehicles.

Electrek’s Take

Again, no range test is perfect, but I think the comparison here is what most people would experience and what I’ve experienced myself, having driven almost all the vehicles on that list.

Tesla is more aggressive in its advertised range while other automakers tend to be more conservative.

Now let me be clear: You can still achieve the EPA range in Tesla vehicles, and it doesn’t mean that Tesla is lying. There are allowed to play within a margin (a multiplier) in the EPA rating.

Those are just different strategies that are being adopted by the different automakers. Ideally, you want more consistency in the industry, but that’s the state of it right now.

The EPA ratings are better than nothing, but I do like this trend of automakers being more conservative since I think it’s better for range anxiety to an accurate or conservative displayed range than having a long advertised range.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Guides

Tesla

Tesla

Tesla is a transportation and energy company. It sells vehicles under its 'Tesla Motors' division and stationary battery pack for home, commercial and utility-scale projects under its 'Tesla Energy' division.

About the Author

Fred Lambert's favorite gear

Zalkon Green Stock Ideas

Zalkon Green Stock Ideas

Get interesting investment ideas by Fred Lambert
ChargePoint Home charger

ChargePoint Home charger

ChargePoint Home WiFi Enabled Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger