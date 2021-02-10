Green Deals: WORX 40V cordless lawn mower with two batteries for $150.50, more

The official WORX eBay storefront is offering its 40V Power Share Lawn Mower with Mulching and Intellicut (WG779) for $150.48 shipped in refurbished condition with the code PREZDAY20 at checkout. Normally retailing for $249, today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. You’ll find that this lawn mower is perfect for yards up to 1/8 of an acre. It runs off two WORX 20V batteries, which are included, meaning your purchase is also compatible with other WORX 20V products that you may own or eventually purchase. Plus, Intellicut automatically changes the torque of the mower when things get a bit thick for a smooth and even cut every time. Rated 4.3/5 stars and ships with a 2-year warranty.

The official WORX eBay storefront is offering its TRIVAC 12A 3-In-1 Electric Blower/Mulcher/Vacuum for $38.20 shipped in refurbished condition. For comparison, it originally retailed for $120 but goes for around $117 on Amazon these days. With spring around the corner, it’s time to start thinking about lawn work again. That’s right, soon it’ll be time to mow the yard, trim the hedges, and then clean things up. This blower/mulcher/vacuum allows you to easily clean up since it can pick up just about anything and turn it to mulch. In fact, WORX claims to be able to turn 18 bags of leaves into just one. Rated 4.3/5 stars and ships with a 1-year warranty.

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics AA/AAA Battery Charger for $11.18 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 25% off the typical rate there and marks the lowest price we have tracked since October. About a year ago I made the switch to rechargeable batteries and haven’t looked back. Sure, you have to invest a little bit of money to get started, but after that you reap the benefits of always having batteries on hand at no added expense. You can also feel better about sending less waste to the landfill over time. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

