Green Deals: 4-pack solar outdoor LED lights under $4 each, more

KBP TOPSTORE (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 4-pack of its Solar Outdoor LED Fence Lights for $14.99 Prime shipped with the code HRKL9M2R at checkout. Today’s deal saves you 50% and marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. If you’re after transforming your backyard into an oasis for spring, adding some lights to the patio is a sure-fire way to do just that. Today’s deal delivers four LED lights that are powered by the sun, meaning no wiring is required for install. Plus, the compact design means these won’t be intrusive in your space. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Head below for more deals on electric power and lawn care tools, solar panels, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best Tesla accessories.

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is taking up to 15% off a selection of outdoor electric power and lawn care tools from RYOBI, Greenworks, and more. Shipping is free across the board and no-cost curbside pickup is also available. Headlining is the RYOBI 38-inch 48-Volt Electric Riding Lawn Mower for $2,499. Down from its $2,799 price tag, today’s offer saves you $300, comes within $100 of our previous mention from back in August, and is the best we’ve tracked since. Equipped with a 38-inch cutting deck, this RYOBI riding lawn mower delivers 2-hour cutting sessions with its rechargeable battery. Alongside LED headlights, this will let you ditch the gas and fuel from your lawn care routine. Over 1,600 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.

RenogySolarUS (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 12V/100W Mono-crystalline Solar Panel Bundle for $129.99 shipped. This is 17% below its normal going rate and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. It’s built from a corrosion-resistant aluminum frame for extended outdoor use. It outputs a total of 100W of 12V power and the included Wanderer 10A controller delivers dual 2A USB ports and other hookups to handle battery charging and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.