Green Deals: RAVPower portable power station with 60W USB-C PD + dual AC $102 off, more

spectrum-US (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the RAVPower Portable 252.7Wh Power Station for $168.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its $270 list price, today’s deal marks one of the best deals that we’ve tracked all-time. With two AC ports on top, it delivers up to 300W of power for running small appliances or charging larger computers. Plus, you’ll find 60W USB-C Power Delivery, 18W USB-A Quick Charger, and dual 12W/2.4A USB-A ports for standard devices. This gives ample I/O when on-the-go or off-grid camping once the weather gets warmer. Plus, it can be recharged via a solar panel so you can go even longer without heading home. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

RenogySolarUS (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 12V/100W Mono-crystalline Solar Panel Bundle for $129.99 shipped. This is 17% below its normal going rate and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. It’s built from a corrosion-resistant aluminum frame for extended outdoor use. It outputs a total of 100W of 12V power and the included Wanderer 10A controller delivers dual 2A USB ports and other hookups to handle battery charging and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

The official meross Amazon storefront is currently discounting a selection of its smart home accessories headlined by a 2-pack of its Dual Outlet HomeKit Smart Plugs for $25.99 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from the usual $34 going rate, you’re saving 23% here with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $2 and marking the second-best discount to date. Packing two independently controllable outlets, these dual outlet smart plugs expand your Siri setup with out of the box HomeKit support. You’ll also be able to count on Alexa and Assistant voice control, as well as a companion smartphone app for scheduling and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars from 190 shoppers.

