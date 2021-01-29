Green Deals: Greenworks 13A 20-inch Electric Snow Blower $124, more

Lowe’s offers the Greenworks 13A 20-inch Corded Electric Snow Blower for $124 shipped. Regularly $150 or so, today’s deal is the best we can find by 15%. This model features a 20-inch blower width that’s powered by a 13A electric motor. It is corded, so many sure you have an outdoor power solution to pair with it. Best of all? No oil or gas to deal with. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

Head below for more deals on additional portable generators, smart switches, and of course Electrek's best EV buying and leasing deals.

Jackery’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its Explorer 500 Portable Power Station for $419.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from its $500 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $80 in savings, matches our previous mention for the best price in over a year, and comes within $20 of the all-time low. Jackery’s Explorer 500 arrives with a 518 watt-hour lithium-ion battery, as well as a 500W pure sine wave AC outlet, three 2.4A USB inputs, and a DC car port. On top of the ability to be refueled by a solar panel, this power station is a notable addition to your camping or tailgating kit. Over 3,100 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating.

Amazon offers the GE Enbrighten Z-Wave Plus Smart Toggle Dimmer Switch for $38.50 shipped. Down from $45, today’s offer is good for a 15% price cut, comes within cents of the all-time low, and is the second-best price we’ve seen to date. This Z-Wave dimmer switch from GE can integrate with a variety of smart home platforms thanks to Z-Wave Plus support. It’s a perfect option for automating or controlling overhead lights for those that don’t want to replace each and every bulb. This smart light switch also features a built-in Z-Wave Plus repeater, expanding your setup so that other devices can take advantage of the improved range. Over 615 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating.

