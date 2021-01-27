Tesla (TSLA) releases Q3 2020 results: record revenue of $10.7 billion but misses on earnings

Tesla (TSLA) has released its financial results and shareholders letter for the fourth quarter of 2020 and full-year 2020 after market close today.

Tesla Q4 Earnings Expectations

As we reported in our Q4 earnings preview post yesterday, the market was expecting a very strong quarter with records revenue and record earnings due to the record number of deliveries that Tesla already confirmed earlier this month.

Wall Street was expecting revenue of about $10.5 billion from Tesla for the quarter and a gain of $1.04 per share.

Those were record expectations from Wall Street.

Tesla Q4 Earnings Results

Tesla managed to beat expectations when it comes to revenue with $10.7 billion, but it missed expectations on earnings with a gain of $0.80 per share (Non-GAAP).

The market is not liking the earnings miss as the stock is down more than 4% in after-hour trading, but there are some important silver-linings, like the generation of almost $1.9 billion in free cash flow during the last quarter:

It results in now Tesla sitting on almost $20 billion in the bank.

Tesla also released projections for 2021, as expected, but the automaker only provided very vague guidances:

“Given the number of significant projects in the pipeline, we have simplified our approach to guidance for 2021, enabling our teams to remain focused on achieving our long-term goals.”

The automaker reiterated a growth rate of roughly 50% except for some years when they could beat that and they expect 2021 to be one of those years.

Here’s Tesla’s Q4 2020 shareholder letter and presentation in full:

