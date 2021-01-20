Green Deals: Snow Joe 13.5A 18-inch Electric Snow Thrower $159, more

Snow Joe offers its 13.5A 18-inch Electric Single-Stage Snow Thrower for $159. Free shipping is available for all. That’s down 20% from the regular going rate and the second-best price we’ve tracked. This Sun Joe Snow Thrower weighs just 32-pounds and is powered by a 13.5A electric motor. It features an instant-start design that doesn’t require any gas, oil or tune-ups. The rechargeable battery provides up to 50-minutes of run-time on a single charge. With winter weather upon us, now is a great time to ditch the old school snowblower for an all-electric model.

Head below for more deals on LED light bulbs, smart plugs,, and of course Electrek's best EV buying and leasing deals.

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics Dimmable 450-lumen LED Light Bulbs (16-pack) for $24.48 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 21% off the typical rate there and marks one of the best prices we’ve tracked. If your stock of light bulbs is beginning to dwindle, now’s a great time to restock. For $1.53 each, you’ll garner 16 light bulbs with a lifespan of 10,000 hours. This equates to 9-years of use when used for 3-hours every day. Every bulb will provide 450-lumens of instant light with “no waiting time to warm up to full brightness.” Rated 4.4/5 stars.

The offical meross Amazon storefront is currently offering a 4-pack of its Wi-Fi Smart Plugs for $19.23 when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code T8KTLMVC at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from the usual $26 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 27% discount, beats our previous mention by $3, and marks a new all-time low. Expand your smart home with four of these Wi-Fi smart plugs and bring voice control to lamps, coffee makers, and other appliances. Each one integrates with Alexa and Google Assistant, as well as as scheduling via a companion app and more. Over 5,700 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.

