Tesla is looking to implement new automated camera system for quality inspection at Fremont factory

Tesla is looking to implement new automated camera system for quality inspection on manufacturing lines at its Fremont factory.

The move comes amid continued concerns regarding Tesla’s quality issues.

Tesla Automated Camera Quality Inspection

Electrek has spotted a new job listing from Tesla looking to hire an engineer to lead the design and installation of a new automated camera inspection system to inspect assembly lines in Fremont.

Tesla wrote in the job description:

“The vehicle engineering team at Tesla is looking for a highly motivated Quality Inspection Engineer to apply their experience with vehicle assembly lines and manufacturing software systems to lead the installation and operations of automation camera inspection systems into existing manufacturing lines.”

The automaker mentions that the job involves designing new automated quality inspection systems:

“Own the designs for new automated quality inspections created with the help of vision technicians and other engineers and lead the day-to-day work of the team to implement those inspections.”

There’s no timeline on when to expect this new system to be in place at the Fremont factory.

Tesla is producing Model S, Model X, Model 3, and Model Y vehicles at the factory in California.

Tesla Quality Concerns

For years, Tesla has built a reputation for quality issues that has been hard to shake.

The automaker often ranks at the bottom of industry-wide quality surveys, like the latest JD Power auto quality survey.

Tesla has made improvements over the years, but significant issues often arise with new vehicle production, like with the Model Y most recently.

The quality issues have been linked to Tesla’s tendencies of moving super fast.

This was somewhat confirmed in comments by Tesla’s former VP of quality who explained that the automaker’s test cycles and changes are implemented rather quickly.

Electrek’s Take

Camera-based computer vision systems to monitor quality are not new in the automotive industry, but it sounds like Tesla is implementing new systems here.

I am hopeful that it would improve quality in the long term, but I wouldn’t expect an impact for a while.

The interesting thing is that Tesla is already developing a significant expertise in computer vision.

It would be interesting if it can transfer some of that expertise into quality control.

What do you think? Let us know in the comment section below.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.