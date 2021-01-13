Green Deals: 16-pack A19 LED Light Bulbs $18, more

Tenergy via Amazon offers Prime members a 16-pack of its A19 LED Light Bulbs for $17.99. Free shipping is available for all eligible for today’s deal. Regularly up to $25, today’s deal nears the magic $1 per bulb number. Grab this bundle and easily outfit your entire home with LED light bulbs. Made for 15,000 hours of use with a 13-year lifespan, you’ll be covered for years to come. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Today only, Woot offers the AeroGarden Bounty Indoor Garden for $199.95 with free shipping for Prime members. A $6 delivery fee applies otherwise. Down from its usual $300 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 33% in savings and matches our previous mention for the second-best price to date. If you’re looking to keep the veggie-growing action going this winter, AeroGarden’s Bounty lets you bring the garden indoors. It can cultivate up to nine plants at a time thanks to its LED lighting, hydroponic watering system, and smartphone-enabled control. AeroGarden also includes a selection of essential herbs to kickstart your setup. Over 755 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.

Jackery’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its Explorer 500 Portable Power Station for $419.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Usually fetching $500, today’s offer saves you $80, comes within $20 of the all-time low, and is the best we’ve seen in over a year. Featuring a 518 watt-hour lithium-ion battery, this portable power station sports a 500W pure sine wave AC outlet, three 2.4A USB inputs, and a DC car port. Whether you’re hoping to get some camping trips later this year or want to deck out your tailgating kit, this is a great way to lock-in some off-season savings. Jackery’s Explorer 500 can even be refueled by a solar panel while out and about for off-the-grid setups. Over 2,900 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating.

