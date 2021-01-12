Green Deals: Greenworks 1800PSI Electric Pressure Washer $149, more

Lowe’s offers the Greenworks 1800PSI 1.1-GPM Electric Pressure Washer for $149 shipped. That’s down from the original $179 price tag and the usual going rate. As a comparison, we previously saw it at $125 and today’s deal is the second-best we’ve tracked all-time. This model sports an ultra-portable design that can push up to 1800PSI of pressure alongside 1.2-GPM. You’ll get a 35-foot power cord and 20-foot high-pressure hose, as well. It’s an ideal solution as we turn our attention to cleaning up outdoor spaces after a long winter. Not to mention, you won’t have to fuss with any fumes from gas and oil. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Head below for more deals on portable power stations, smart lights, and of course Electrek's best EV buying and leasing deals.

Today only, Woot is offering the RAVPower 252.7Wh Portable Power Station for $159.99 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged $6 for delivery at checkout. For comparison, it goes for $220 at Amazon right now and today’s deal beats the all-time low there by $42. You’ll find two 110V AC outlets here that can deliver up to 250W single or 300W combined, which can easily run small appliances, charge your computer, and more. There’s a 60W USB-C Power Delivery input/output as well, which makes both charging your MacBook Pro simple as well as powering the battery itself. Plus, it supports solar panel recharging, allowing you to truly go off-grid. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Amazon offers the GE Enbrighten Z-Wave Plus Smart Light Switch for $32.20 shipped in black. Also available in an almond color for $33.09. Down from $40, you’re saving as much as 20% here with today’s offer marking one of the first price cuts we’ve seen and a new all-time low. GE’s Enbrighten light switches expand your Z-Wave setup with an in-wall design that makes it more affordable to bring overhead lights into your smart setup. On top of a smaller design that’s said to help make installation simpler, there’s also a built-in repeater for expanding your Z-Wave setup and compatibility with systems like Ring, SmartThings, and more. Over 1,300 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating.

