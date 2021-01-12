Birds.ai’s View Solar uses AI to analyze solar plants

Birds.ai, a Delft, Netherlands-based artificial intelligence (AI) company that specializes in visual inspections by “converting images into meaningful figures and numbers,” has debuted its newest product, View Solar, at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES).

Birds.ai’s unique solar platform creates a bird’s-eye view by analyzing visual and thermal aerial images from drones using AI. The platform creates a digital twin of the solar plant based on aerial images from drones.

View Solar provides information about solar panel failures and recommended actions, such as which panels need to be replaced. It also tracks the degradation of the solar plant over time, providing crucial information in order to prevent potential fire hazards.

The platform indicates which solar panels are broken by recognizing and classifying the solar panels using AI in the aerial images. Finally, the production loss is calculated and the desired maintenance action is determined. Check out this brief video to see how View Solar looks:

Camiel R. Verschoor, founder and CEO of Birds.ai, said:

AI-enabled technology like View Solar can accelerate the energy transition. View Solar helps our customers… maximize solar plant production by spotting solar panel failures at an early stage.

To date, more than 100 solar plants with more than 135,000 solar panels delivering 40 MW of power have been inspected with View Solar.

Electrek’s Take

As solar is rapidly adopted across the globe, it isn’t just the photovoltaic panels and the electrical grid to which they’re connected that renewable companies need to create solar farms.

AI tools like View Solar are going to increase human knowledge of solar projects, thus making this clean energy source more efficient and safer. Everybody, from the providers to the consumers, wins.

