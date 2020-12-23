Green Deals: LUX Smart Programmable Smart Thermostat $60 (Reg. $100), more

Today only, Best Buy offers the LUX Smart Programmable Wi-Fi Smart Thermostat for $59.99. Free shipping is available for all. Today’s deal is a $40 savings from the regular going rate and the best we’ve seen. This low-cost smart thermostat features compatibility with Google Assistant and Alexa, a larger touchscreen, and it works with “most HVAC systems”. Rated 3.6/5 stars.

Head below for more deals on power stations, solar lights, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best Tesla accessories.

Anker’s Amazon storefront is back with a fresh batch of deals this morning headlined by its PowerHouse II 400 Portable Power Station at $299.99 shipped when promo code ANKR1730 is applied. That’s a $100 savings from the regular going rate and $20 under our previous mention. Anker includes a 300W AC outlet, 60W USB-C port, three USB-A ports, a car socket, and two DC ports. High-speed charging is available on the USB-C port, which makes it a suitable pairing with most MacBooks on the market today. If you’re an avid drone flyer or camper, this is essential for your on-the-go setup. We loved it in our hands-on review, which is in line with Amazon reviews to date.

US_ImaginTop (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 4-pack of LITOM Outdoor Solar LED Lights for $19.99 Prime shipped with the code CJFRS6EH at checkout. Down from its $34 list price, today’s deal knocks the lights as low as $5 each and is the best pricing available. While it might be a bit cold to go outside right now, that doesn’t mean you can’t you give your patio an upgrade. These lights are fully solar-powered, meaning you won’t have to change the batteries or run wire to them. With up to 450-lumens of light output available here, they’re plenty bright to help you see while grilling or taking out the trash. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

