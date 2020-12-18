Green Deals: Honeywell T4 Pro Thermostat $17, more

Home Depot offers the Honeywell T4 Pro Programmable Thermostat at $16.99 shipped for Prime members. As a comparison, it typically goes for closer to $40 at Amazon and today’s deal is the best we’ve ever tracked. While you’ll miss out on smartphone control here, this thermostat still features a bright display with automatic scheduling and dedicated controls. A great and affordable option if you’re still rocking a basic thermostat. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Head below for more deals on Greenworks snow blowers, ecobee SmartThermostats, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best Tesla accessories.

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 50% off Greenworks Electric Snow Blowers. Free shipping is available for all with deals starting at $100. Our top pick is the Greenworks Pro 80V 20-inch Cordless Electric Snow Blower for $239.20. As a comparison, it originally sold for $449 but trends around $375 more recently. Greenworks is known as one of the best electric outdoor tool brands. This 80V model sports up to 45-minutes of run-time with a 20-inch clearing path. The 180-degree chute lets you throw the snow right where you need to and the bundled 2Ah battery should give you up to 45-minutes of use on a single charge. Rated 4/5 stars.

Amazon offers the ecobee SmartThermostat with HomeKit for $189.99. Free shipping is available for all. As a comparison, it regularly goes for $249, beats our previous mention by $9, and today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. ecobee completely redesigned its new thermostat, now featuring a glass face and a “vivid” touch display. You’ll still be able to count on HomeKit and Siri control, along with support for Alexa, Google Assistant, and other smart home mediums. Ships with a new smart sensor that’s made to track temperatures throughout your home. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.