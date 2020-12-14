Green Deals: Wemo Smart Plug with HomeKit $15, more

Best buy offers the Wemo Smart Mini Plug with HomeKit for $14.99. Available with free curbside pickup. With support for HomeKit, Alexa, and Google Assistant, this smart plug is made for just about any setup. A slim design ensures that only one outlet is blocked at a time. Automatic scheduling helps cut down on energy vampires also keeping your lights and appliances on track throughout the day. Rated 3.7/5 stars.

Head below for more deals on smart lights, AeroGarden, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best Tesla accessories.

Govee US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 48-foot Outdoor LED Light Strip for $25.99 shipped with the code CNKFPJTM at checkout. Down from $36, today’s deal saves $10 and is the best available. If you’re wanting to make your backyard more like a getaway this winter, this is the perfect way to do that. These lights offer a span of 48-feet and multiple brightness options. You’re given a remote that can change settings or control the lights from nearly 100-feet away. Designed to be used outdoors, these are perfect for open or enclosed patios or decks. Rated 4.9/5 stars.

Bed Bath and Beyond is now offering the AeroGarden Harvest Indoor Garden with a Gourmet Herb Seed Pod Kit for $99.99 shipped. That’s $50 off the regular price at Bed Bath and Beyond, as much as $90 under Amazon’s listing on this model, and one of the best prices we can find on a comparable AeroGarden. Along with the included Gourmet Herb Seed Pod Kit, this model can grow six plants at once in a soil-free, automated manner. It will notify you when it’s time to fill up the water reservoir while the “20-watt, full-spectrum LED grow lights” handle the rest. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds.

