Green Deals: Greenworks 7A Electric Chainsaw $70, more

Amazon offers the Greenworks 10-inch 7A Corded Electric Chainsaw for $69.99. Free shipping is available for all. That’s down from the usual $100 price tag and the best we’ve tracked all-time at Amazon. This model sports a 7-inch cutting length that’s powered by a 7A motor. It’s corded design gives you instant power. This is a great option for light cleanup around the house, downed limbs, and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

StarTOP (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of LITOM Solar Motion Sensor Solar LED Lights for $17.99 Prime shipped with the code F5DO7B46 at checkout. Originally retailing for $30, it just recently dropped to $24 and today’s deal is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. You’ll find that these LED lights offer a 270-degree super wide angle illumination pattern that can reach around 30-square meters of coverage. While other solar LED lights require a small pointer to change patterns, LITOM built a side-mounted switch to make it easy to change the modes. Plus, with its IP67 weather-resistant rating, and built-in solar panel, you’ll not have to worry about where you place it as it’ll charge itself and withstand the elements. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Bed Bath and Beyond is now offering the AeroGarden Harvest Indoor Garden with a Gourmet Herb Seed Pod Kit for $99.99 shipped. That’s $50 off the regular price at Bed Bath and Beyond, as much as $90 under Amazon’s listing on this model, and one of the best prices we can find on a comparable AeroGarden. Along with the included Gourmet Herb Seed Pod Kit, this model can grow six plants at once in a soil-free, automated manner. It will notify you when it’s time to fill up the water reservoir while the “20-watt, full-spectrum LED grow lights” handle the rest. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds.

