Green Deals: Kobalt Power Core Electric Scooter $89.50, more

Lowe’s offers the Kobalt Power Core 100 BL Electric Scooter for $89.50. Free shipping is available for all. Originally $179, today’s deal drop the price down from the regular $140 going rate and marks the best we’ve seen. This model features a ride capacity of up to 120-pounds and provides up to 60-minutes of runtime. You’ll be able to hit speeds topping out at 11MPH, making it a great option for beginner riders. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Head below for more deals on smart thermostats, Greenworks tools, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best Tesla accessories.

Amazon offers the Honeywell Home T9 Smart Thermostat for $139.99 shipped. You’ll also find this offer over at Best Buy today. This price drops from the usual $200 going rate and marks a new Amazon all-time low by $20. As one of Honeywell’s newest smart thermostats, this model sports a sleek all-white design with a color display front and center. Notable specs include compatibility with Alexa and Assistant systems, automatic scheduling, and more. Honeywell includes one smart sensor with purchase, as well, making it easier to ensure balanced temperatures throughout your home. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Today only, Woot offers the Greenworks G-MAX 40V 20-inch Electric Cordless Lawn Mower for $269.99. Free shipping is available with a Prime membership; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. As a comparison, it typically holds steady at $349 and today’s deal is the best we’ve seen in a few months. Greenworks delivers everything needed to drop the oil and gas for a more environmentally-friendly alternative. Features include two 40V batteries, a 20-inch cut deck, and seven cutting heights. Ships with a wall charger and battery. I made the change to Greenworks a few years back and have continually been pleased with its performance. Rated 4.2/5 stars by nearly 300 Amazon reviewers.

