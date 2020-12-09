Green Deals: Jackery Power Station 240 now $250, more

Jackery Inc via Amazon offers its Portable Power Station 240 for $249.99 shipped when the on-page coupon code is clipped. This is down $75 from its regular going rate, matches our last mention, and is the best available. Jackery’s 240Wh portable power station is perfect for camping trips, days at the lake, and more. With a 110V/200W AC outlet (with a 400W peak output), this portable power station is perfect for running small household appliances, charging your laptop, and anything else. Plus, there are two 2.4A USB ports, as well as a 12V DC output to power even more. The best part? You can use the sun to recharge this power station if you have a compatible solar panel. Rated 4.7/5 stars and is a #1 best-seller. Plus, you can learn more in our hands-on review.

Amazon is offering up a fresh batch of deals on some of its latest AmazonBasics products this morning. Free shipping is available with a Prime membership or in orders over $25. Deals start at $4.68 across a range of categories. Our top pick is a 2-pack of AmazonBasics Solar-powered Motion Sensor Lights for $18.69. As a comparison, these lights have sold for as much as $25 with today’s deal marking the first discount we’ve seen and a new Amazon all-time low. With 100 Lumen brightness and 120-degree motion detection, these lights are a great fit for your patio, walkway, or driveway where some extra lighting would be helpful. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Amazon is offering a fresh Greenworks outdoor tool sale this morning featuring up to 33% off regular prices. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the Greenworks G-MAX 17-inch Electric Lawn Mower for $209.99. That’s down from the usual $300 price tag and a new Amazon all-time low. This model features a compact 17-inch design that’s suitable for small to medium yards. You’ll receive two 4Ah batteries with purchase along with a dual-port wall charger. One notable feature here is the integrated bagging system, which helps keep your yard looking nice and clean. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

