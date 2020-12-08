Green Deals: Sun Joe Electric Pressure Washer $79, more

Walmart offers the Sun Joe 2000PSI 1.65GPM Electric Pressure Washer and Accessory Kit for $79 shipped. As a comparison, you’d pay over $180 at Amazon for a comparable model, and today’s deal is the best we can find by 20%. Notable features here include a 14.5A electric motor and adjustable pressure up to 2000PSI. With no oil or gas to deal with, you’ll be clean and fume-free. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Head below for more deals on snow blowers, smart power strips, and of course Electrek's best EV buying and leasing deals.

Amazon offers the Snow Joe 48V Cordless Electric Snow Blower Kit for $274.15 shipped. That’s down from the usual $340 price tag and a new Amazon all-time low. This model features a 21-inch blade width, which is perfect for smaller driveways and sidewalks. The great thing about this bundle is that you’ll receive two 4Ah batteries as well, which is a big benefit of this kit. You don’t want to get caught running out of juice midway through your snow blowing session, so having a pair of batteries on-hand is another bonus. You’ll also receive a dual battery charger, so you can power up both at the same time. Best of all? No oil or gas to fuss with. Rated 4/5 stars.

Amazon is currently offering the TP-Link Kasa Smart 6-Outlet Power Strip for $53.99 shipped. Down from the $80 going rate, here you’re saving 33% with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $1 and marking a new all-time low. TP-Link’s smart power strip expands your Alexa or Assistant setup with six outlets that can be individually controlled to turn off a variety of lamps or appliances. On top of voice control, you’ll also be able to set schedules and automations in the companion smartphone app. Plus, you’ll also find three 2.4A USB ports for charging devices that round out the notable features here. Over 1,300 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

