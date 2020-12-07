Quick Charge Podcast: December 7, 2020

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla gives deadline to Roadster referral discount winners ahead of finally delivering new Supercar
- Tesla (TSLA) reaches new highs, shorts are feeling the pain, but some high-profile ones are holding on
- Tesla shows a diverse workforce mostly led by white men in first diversity report
- Toyota announces new all-electric SUV, says it’s their ‘first step’ for battery-electric cars
- Aptera unveils super-efficient electric car with up to 1,000 miles of range and solar power
- EGEB: How Denmark will go from 20k to 1m electric cars by 2030
- UK opens first fully electric vehicle service station, powered by solar, today
