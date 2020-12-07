Tesla has released its very first diversity report and it shows that a company has quite a diverse workforce, but the leadership is still mostly made up of white men.

The report also highlights Tesla’s efforts to improve diversity in its workforce.

Tesla Diversity Report

The automaker wrote about the release of its first “Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Report” report in the US:

“Today, we are publishing our first ever U.S. Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Report which outlines the current state of our DEI position and actions we are taking to engage with employees, candidates and community members, as we encourage talented people from all backgrounds to join us on our mission to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy. We look forward to sharing further progress in future reports as we continue to innovate and enhance our diversity, equity and inclusion practices.”

The data that Tesla released in the report shows that the automaker has a very diverse workforce in the US, but it is led mostly by directors and vice-presidents who are white:

However, Tesla has shared some hopeful data that shows minority groups are being promoted at an increasing rate, which should improve the ethnic diversity of its leadership in the future.

When it comes to gender, Tesla also shared some interesting data:

Women have generally been underrepresented in both the automotive and tech industry, but Tesla is making progress on that front too.

The automaker said that 25% of its new hires this year were women, which should also improve its gender mix in the future.

In the report, Tesla also shared a bunch of initiatives and groups created within the company to further improve diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Kristen Kavanaugh, Director of Inclusion, Talent and Learning at Tesla, wrote in the report:

“Tesla is not a company that rests on past successes or settles for the status quo. We set high standards for everything we do and we are committed to bringing that same bias for excellence to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at Tesla.”

Here you can read Tesla’s first “Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Report” report in full:

