Greenworks 1500PSI 13A Electric Pressure Washer $69, more

Amazon offers the Greenworks 1500PSI 13A Electric Pressure Washer for $69 shipped. As a comparison, it typically goes for upwards of $99 with today’s deal marking a new all-time low. Power washing can be a harmful combination of fumes from your gas-powered engine and cleaning supplies running into your street drain. Grab this GreenworksPressure Washer and go electric. It has 1500PSI of spraying power, which should do the job on most at-home projects. Pair it with Simple Green’s Heavy Duty cleaner and you’ll have an alternative that is much safer and healthier for the environment. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Amazon is currently offering the Emerson Sensi Touch HomeKit Thermostat for $116.13 shipped. Down from the $169 price tag it routinely fetches, today’s offer amounts to 32% in savings, beats our previous mention by $10, and marks a new Amazon low. With winter weather around the corner, now is your chance to upgrade to a Siri, Alexa, or Assistant controlled heating setup. Emerson’s Sensi Touch thermostat is compatible with all of the major smart home ecosystems and brings support for setting schedules as well as automations into the mix. Plus, there’s a built-in touchscreen for easily adjusting the temperature yourself. Over 5,200 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.

For 2-days only, Lowe’s is offering the 2nd-generation Google Nest Mini Smart Speaker bundled with a Smart Plug for $19.99. Delivery fees may vary and free pick-up is available at many stores. This bundle holds a $65 value as the speaker alone typically goes for around $50 and the plug over $10 and as much as $20. If you’re interested in bring smart home control to your Christmas tree this year, Google’s Nest Mini bundle is for you. That’s on top of being able to play music, leverage Google Assistant, and more.

