Green Deals: Greenworks PRO 16-inch 60V Electric Chainsaw $196, more

Today only, Home Depot offers the Greenworks PRO 16-inch 60V Cordless Electric Chainsaw for $195.99 shipped. As a comparison, that’s down from the usual $250 or more price tag and the best we can find. This all-in-one electric chainsaw features a 16-inch chain that’s backed by Greenworks PRO line 60V battery. Great for making the switch from gas and oil while ensuring that you won’t have to mess without too much on the prep side of things before each use. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Head below for more deals on smart thermostats, outlets, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best Tesla accessories.

Amazon is currently offering the Emerson Sensi Touch HomeKit Thermostat for $116.13 shipped. Down from the $169 price tag it routinely fetches, today’s offer amounts to 32% in savings, beats our previous mention by $10, and marks a new Amazon low. With winter weather around the corner, now is your chance to upgrade to a Siri, Alexa, or Assistant controlled heating setup. Emerson’s Sensi Touch thermostat is compatible with all of the major smart home ecosystems and brings support for setting schedules as well as automations into the mix. Plus, there’s a built-in touchscreen for easily adjusting the temperature yourself. Over 5,200 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.

For 2-days only, Lowe’s is offering the 2nd-generation Google Nest Mini Smart Speaker bundled with a Smart Plug for $19.99. Delivery fees may vary and free pick-up is available at many stores. This bundle holds a $65 value as the speaker alone typically goes for around $50 and the plug over $10 and as much as $20. If you’re interested in bring smart home control to your Christmas tree this year, Google’s Nest Mini bundle is for you. That’s on top of being able to play music, leverage Google Assistant, and more.

