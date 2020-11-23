Green Deals: Latest Anker portable Powerhouse solar generator $340, more

AnkerDirect via Amazon offers its new Powerhouse II 400 Portable Generator for $339.99 shipped when the on-page coupon is clipped. That’s a $60 savings and just the second discount that we’ve seen since it was released. The latest Powerhouse model from Anker delivers 300W capabilities with ample connectivity for all of your devices. Anker includes multiple USB-A and C ports with the standard 2.4A on the former and 60W for the latter. That’s alongside AC and DC outlets, which complete the impressive span of I/O on this model. We just recently went hands-on with Anker’s new Powerhouse, noting its flexibility and various helpful features. Early Amazon reviews agree.

Today, we’re seeing a collection of LIFX HomeKit lighting deals headlined by its Z-TV Color Light Strip for $49.99 shipped at Amazon. Down from its $70 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 30% discount, beats our previous mention by $5, and marks a new all-time low. Perfect for bringing a pop of color into your home theater, or really anywhere else in your smart home, LIFX’s Z Light Strip measures over three feet in length and pairs right to your Wi-Fi. It also stands out from other options on the market with the ability to light up with multiple colors at a time. Alongside HomeKit support, you’ll also find Alexa and Assistant voice control as well as compatibility with the smartphone app and more. Over 1,000 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating.

enkman (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 4-pack of its Solar Outdoor LED Lights for $24.99 Prime shipped with the code CCK89BKJ at checkout. With 32% in savings available here, today’s pricing is the best available and knocks $12 off the regular going rate. You’ll find up to 3,000-lumens of brightness available at each light here, which is more than enough to illuminate your entire yard. No batteries or plugs are required for these lights to function, thanks to the built-in solar panel on the top. That means you can place them anywhere around your yard, whether on a wall, fence, or even random tree. Plus, they’re rated for being outside, so harsh weather won’t affect them. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

