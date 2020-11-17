Green Deals: RYOBI 1600PSI Electric Pressure Washer $68, more

Home Depot offers the RYOBI 1600PSI 1.2GPM Electric Pressure Washer for $68 shipped. Regularly $99, today’s deal is a $30+ savings and matching the best that we’ve tracked in recent months. This portable model sports three quick-connect nozzles, 1600PSI, and on-board storage. Ideal for cleanup later this year when warm temperatures come back around. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Today at Amazon we’ve spotted a couple of notable Segway discounts up to $270 off. Our top pick involves the Segway Ninebot Drift W1 Electric Roller Skates for $199.99 shipped. Today’s deal is good for at least $125 off, beats Amazon’s lowest offer by $80, and comes within $20 of the best we’ve tracked overall. These electric-powered roller skates feature a 45-minute runtime and can propel skaters at up to 12MPH. They feature a 220-pound weight capacity, paving the way for both adults and kids to take them for a spin. Segway touts these skates as “easy to pick up and learn,” helping make them a solid Christmas gift idea for many. Check out our release coverage to learn more. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 70% of Amazon shoppers.

Amazon offers the AeroGarden Bounty Basic Indoor Garden for $199 shipped. Usually fetching $300, today’s offer amounts to 33% in savings and is the third-best we’ve seen this year. With room for nine plants, this indoor grower leverages a built-in LED light and hydroponic growing system so you can enjoy fresh herbs and vegetables all year around. Other notable features here include a bundled seed pod kit for getting you started with some essentials as well as automated growing functionality and support for up to 24-inch plants.

