Tesla 101 series adds two new videos: Sentry Mode and Trip Planner

Tesla has a new ‘101 series’ about some of the most important features in its vehicles.

Now it has added two new videos to it: Sentry Mode and Trip Planner.

Last week, Tesla released ad-like videos showcasing charging at home and on the road.

As we noted at the time, we expected more videos like these to come.

Now we’ve learned that internally, Tesla is calling it the ‘Tesla 101 series’ and it will highlight some of Tesla’s differentiating features.

Tesla appears to be releasing new videos in the series two at a time and the latest two are about Sentry Mode and Trip Planner.

Tesla Sentry Mode

Tesla Sentry Mode is one of the automaker’s most differentiating features. I don’t know any other automaker that leverages its driver-assist cameras all around the car to record potential incidents and create an alert system.

It has already proven really useful in catching vandals and considering the amount of publicity it has generated, I would assume that it has also prevented people from messing with Tesla vehicles in the first place.

Here’s Tesla’s new video about Sentry Mode:

Sentry Mode has also created some fun situations. We shared some in our 10 craziest Tesla Sentry Mode/TeslaCam videos post.

Tesla recently started delivering Model 3 vehicles with Sentry Mode storage in the glovebox, but for pre-refresh owners, we still think that a Jeda USB hub and a Samsung portable SSD is the best solution to enable Sentry Mode and TeslaCam.

Tesla Trip Planner

Trip Planner is maybe a bit less special. Most automakers producing electric vehicles have a version of this feature inside their cars and there are also third-party options.

But it is important to have a good trip planner inside the car to combat range anxiety.

Tesla believes it is just as important as a long range and access to fast chargers.

Here’s Tesla video on its Trip Planner feature:

You can expect a lot more of these videos from Tesla in the coming weeks.

