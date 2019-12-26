10 craziest Tesla Sentry Mode/TeslaCam videos of the year

As a fun end-of-the-year post, I thought I’d post 10 of the craziest and most interesting Tesla Sentry Mode and TeslaCam videos of 2019.

Tesla’s Sentry Mode, which is an integrated surveillance system inside Tesla’s vehicles using the Autopilot cameras around the car, has been changing the game when it comes to vandalizing parked cars.

It builds on ‘TeslaCam’, an integrated dashcam system.

On several occasions, Sentry Mode videos went viral and the vandals turned themselves in after the online pressure.

In other cases, it helped police with video evidence to help them identify and find the vandals.

But it has also been capturing footage of strange events around Tesla vehicles and impressive moments showcasing the performance of Tesla’s vehicles.

1 – Tesla Summon Feature saves driver from truck owner who can’t park

2 – Tesla versus Homeless man

3- Tesla versus Moron Carjacker

Some background would be useful for this one. The Tesla owner wrote in the description of the video:

Just when you think you can catch some sleep while at a local Supercharger, at 0600 Hours even! I was asleep in the back of the car when this male suspect decided to try and steal the car. When the suspect entered my car he asked to drive it. And I said to him “What are you doing?”, “This is my car!” From the video (towards the end) he kicks out my rear passenger side door! Apparently he did not know even know how to get out of the vehicle….. He was caught moments later after myself, and the people charging next to me, called Buckeye, Arizona Police.

4 – Tesla versus Crazy Windshield Jumper

5 – F15 Fighter jet triggers Tesla Sentry Mode

6 – Tesla Sentry Mode goes Worldstar

7 – Tesla hater road rages

8 – Tesla versus Camaro

9 – TeslaCam catches a near-miss saved by Tesla Automatic Emergency Braking

10 – Tesla EVangelist at Work

This one is not entirely Tesla Sentry Mode or TeslaCam. It does use a regular dashcam but also uses some TeslaCam footage and I thought it would be worth inclcuding to end on a more uplifting note:

