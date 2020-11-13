Green Deals: Greenworks Pro 60V 13-inch Electric Hedge Trimmer $119, more

Lowe’s offers the Greenworks Pro 60V Max 13-inch Straight Cordless Electric Hedge Trimmer for $119 shipped. That’s down as much as 33% from the regular going rate and the best price we’ve tracked to date. Greenworks Pro features a 60V power supply, which is included with purchase alongside a wall charger. Ideal for trimming up your bushes as we enter the colder months of the season. Includes a 4-year warranty. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Head below for more deals on smart outlets and thermostats, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best Tesla accessories.

Amazon currently offers the new WeMo Wi-Fi Outdoor HomeKit Smart Plug for $34.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy. Having just launched at the end of last month, today’s offer is down from the usual $40 going rate and marks the very first price cut we’ve seen. With two individually-controllable outlets, the latest addition to the WeMo lineup brings outdoor lights and more into your HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant setups. With the holiday season right around the corner, this is a great way to pair your outdoor lights with a weatherproof smart home upgrade. Rated 4.5/5 stars and you can learn more in our launch coverage.

Amazon currently offers the ecobee3 Lite Smart HomeKit Thermostat for $132.14 shipped. Down from its $169 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 22% discount, beats our previous mention by $17, and comes within $2 of the 2020 low. Shore up your smart home before winter weather rolls around by bringing ecobee3 lite into the mix. Alongside HomeKit controlled heating and cooling capabilities, you’ll also be able to rely on Alexa and Assistant. Plus, there’s automatic scheduling features and the ability to automate the thermostat with add-on smart sensors. Over 3,500 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.

