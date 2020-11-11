Green Deals: RYOBI Electric Trimmer and Blower Combo $88, more

Home Depot offers the RYOBI ONE+ 18V String Trimmer and Blower Kit for $88 shipped. Originally $119, we’ve seen it trend around that price in recent months. Today’s deal is $1 less than our previous mention. With fall officially here and leaves on the ground, going for Ryobi’s electric trimmer and blower bundle will be a great tool for keeping your landscaping clean. Best of all? Not fumes, gas or oil. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Head below for more deals on solar kits, electric pressure washers, and of course Electrek's best EV buying and leasing deals.

Today only, as part of its DealZone, B&H offers the Goal Zero Nomad 28 Plus Solar Panel Charger for $149.99 shipped. Normally selling for $250 direct from Goal Zero, today’s offer amounts to 40% in savings and matches our previous mention for the best price to date. Goal Zero’s 28W solar panel pairs with the company’s Yeti and Sherpa power banks to offer a completely mobile power setup. This panel leverages a built-in 2.4A USB port to refuel connected devices and includes a detachable kickstand for propping itself up. The entire package can also fold flat when not in-use, making it easier to transport to and from outdoor adventures. Over 200 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating.

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Sun Joe 2000PSI 14.5A Electric Pressure Washer for $79.99 shipped. As a comparison, it typically trends around $140. Today’s deal is the second-best offer we’ve tracked to date at Amazon. This model is fully-electric, so you won’t have to worry about gas, oil, or any nasty fumes. It’s backed by a 14.5A motor that’s able to push up to 2000PSI of power while the integrated detergent tank can hold just under 34-ounces. This model has collected a 4/5 star rating from 325 Amazon customers.

