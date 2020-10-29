Green Deals: 2-pack Solar Outdoor Landscape Lights $15, more

OTD via Amazon offers a 2-pack of Otdair Solar Landscape Lights for $14.99 Prime shipped. Price reflected at checkout. That’s a 50% savings and the best price we’ve tracked to date. Easily illuminate your outdoor space with these lights while also cutting down on one-time use batteries. Check out the entire sale here for more styles on sale. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 50% off C by GE smart light bulbs, light strips, and bundles. Free shipping is available in orders over $25 or with a Prime membership. Deals start at $14.99. Our top pick is the Smart LED and Plug bundle at $23.99. As a comparison, it typically goes for $40 with today’s deal marking a new Amazon all-time low by $6. This bundle includes everything you need to build out a smart home setup with two A19 LED light bulbs, a smart plug, and more. C by GE is compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant ecosystems, so you can use it with a variety of products. Rated 4.1/5 stars by over 1,400 Amazon reviewers.

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is offering up to 45% off outdoor tools, solar panels, and more. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the Nature’s Generator 1800W Solar-powered Portable Generator for $674.99. That’s down $75 from the regular going rate and the best offer we’ve tracked to date. This generator is made to work alongside your solar panels with the ability to harness 1800W of power at a time to provide energy for camping sites and more. Multiple AC outlets and USB ports make it easy to power up your tech, along with a DC connection point, as well. The integrated LCD display makes it easy to track power and output levels. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

