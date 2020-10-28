Five-figure discounts on Nissan LEAF, Chrysler Pacifica Plug-in, Chevy Bolt, Audi e-tron Sportback, more

Year-end sales are kicking in! Manufacturers are sweetening their incentives, and dealers are increasing their markdowns on 2019 and 2020 models. Here are some of the most interesting offers we came across while updating our Electric Vehicle Price Guide and Electric Vehicle Lease Guide.

Nissan LEAF

Nissan has increased its cash incentive on a 2020 LEAF from $4,000 to $6,000, which has translated into five-figure discounts from dealers across the nation. The best deal we found is a $14,260 discount from Fairfax Nissan in Virginia on a LEAF SV+. Other great deals include several LEAF SL+ discounts of over $11,000 at Nissan Highlands Ranch in Colorado, New Rochelle Nissan in New York, Universal City Nissan in the Los Angeles area, Passport Nissan in Virginia, and Dublin Nissan near San Francisco. Stack those discounts with the $7,500 Federal tax rebate, and you’re looking at a total of almost $20,000 off MSRP.

Dealer lease offers have also improved since last month. If the 150-mile range of the 40KWh LEAF fits your needs, there are a number of dealers – namely Nissan of Costa Mesa in Southern California, Quirk Nissan in Massachusetts, along with Nissan of Burlingame and Nissan of Fremont in the San Francisco area – that have lease deals on a LEAF S or SV with an average monthly cost that’s less than $200/month. If your lifestyle demands more range, the best lease deals we found on a 62KWh LEAF S Plus or SV Plus with 226 miles of range will cost about $100/month more. Look for Nissan LEAF deals in your area.

Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid

Chrysler has a great factory lease offer on Pacifica Hybrids in decked-out Limited trim. With an effective cost of about $450/month, the offer is the lowest we’ve seen since this seven-passenger plug-in hybrid with 30 miles of electric-only range was introduced over three years ago. Californians get the best deal, with a two-year lease that’s $285/month, $3,870 to start. The rest of the country gets a slightly more expensive three-year lease at $399/month, $2,370 to start. We didn’t find any dealers advertising significantly better lease terms, probably because the factory offer is enticing enough for consumers to take notice. In a conversation with one dealer in the Los Angeles area, the representative mentioned that the $285/month lease is generating a lot of interest, resulting in customers signing on the bottom line with leases as well as outright purchases.

Speaking of outright purchases, Chrysler now has $5,000 in rebates on the Pacifica Hybrid Limited along with its ongoing Family Pricing promotion, which amounts to a total incentive of over $7,000. And if you have a late model non-FCA vehicle (Chrysler, Dodge, Ram, Fiat), just bring proof of ownership and you should qualify for an additional $1,000 rebate. We found more than a few dealers across the country advertising a total savings of over $10,000 off MSRP, so the odds of scoring a very nicely optioned Pacifica Hybrid with ventilated leather seats, surround camera, rear-seat video screens, and automatic cruise control for under $40,000 are pretty good. Stacking on the federal tax, state rebate, and power company rebate incentives can drop the net cost really close to $30,000. Find the best deal on a Pacifica Hybrid in your area.

Chevrolet Bolt

More Chevy dealers across the country are advertising Bolt discounts that are well over $10,000, and based on the fine print in their ads, that’s without the $3,000 “private offer” for folks that have been Costco members since last August. Cumming Chevrolet and Mission Bay Chevrolet in San Diego, along with Donohoo Chevrolet in Alabama, top the list with $15,000 off MSRP. Costco members should then be able to enjoy an $18,000 discount from these dealers.

Big discounts typically translate into great lease offers, so our list of Chevy Bolt leases exploded this month. Capitol Chevrolet, Mission Bay Chevrolet, and Stevens Creek Chevrolet in California lead the pack with offers at an average monthly cost that’s below $150/month. Check local dealers for great offers on a Chevrolet Bolt.

Audi e-tron

Audi just launched its holiday sales event, which includes $1,500 off MSRP on the 2021 e-tron and 2020/2021 e-tron Sportback. Why is this even worth mentioning? Well, two months ago we reported that Audi cut the starting MSRP of the e-tron from $74,800 to $65,900, which is an $8,900 difference. Combined with the $1,500 seasonal incentive, a starting point for negotiating a 2021 e-tron is now $10,400 less than the 2019 e-tron MSRP. Our latest check of inventory indicates that Audi dealers are stocking up on 2021 models and deepening discounts 2020 e-tron Sportbacks, so the law of supply and demand should help shoppers negotiate an even greater markdown. Furthermore, buyers that qualify for federal tax, state rebate, and power company rebate incentives can potentially nab an e-tron for a net cost of around $55,000 plus tax and license. Look for e-tron deals in your area.

Jaguar I-Pace

If you can actually find a new 2019 I-Pace on a dealer lot waiting to be sold, chances are that it will be discounted quite heavily. Jaguar Tulsa, Jaguar Baton Rouge, and Jaguar Manhattan are slashing $20,000 or more off MSRP on the ones they have left. 2020 models are much more abundant, and we found a few dealers in the country advertising theirs with markdowns ranging from $11,000 to $19,000. Look for deals on a Jaguar I-Pace in your area.

As always, check our Electric Vehicle Price Guide and Electric Vehicle Lease Guide for the best deals on EVs in the US.

