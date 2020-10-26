Green Deals: Sylvania 24-pack LED Light Bulbs $22, more

Amazon offers its Prime members a 24-pack of Sylvania A19 Non-dimmable LED Light Bulbs for $22.21 Prime shipped shipped. As a comparison, this bundle originally had a $40 value but it’s trended around $30 at various retailers recently. The big news here is that today’s offer equates to under $1 per bulb, which is amongst the best offers we’ve ever seen. Switching to LED light bulbs has a number of perks, including lower costs per month and longer lifespans. In fact, you can expect up to 11,000 hours of use per bulb. This bundle is a #1 best-seller at Amazon with over 20,000 reviewers leaving a 4.7/5 star rating.

Home Depot is currently offering the Wyze Smart Home Starter Bundle for $69 shipped. For comparison, it originally went for $100, has fetched around $80 lately, and today beats the all-time low that we’ve tracked by $20. Included in this bundle is a camera, two contact sensors, a motion sensor, three bulbs, two plugs, and a microSD card. If you’re looking for one of the best ways to get into smart home gear, Wyze is a great company to begin with. The camera records 1080p and even has motion detection. Through the app, things like the contact and motion sensors, and even the plug or bulb can be automated based on a number of factors. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Amazon offers the ecobee SmartThermostat with Voice Control for $207.99 shipped. As a comparison, it typically goes for $249. We did see it drop to $199 for Prime Day, but otherwise, discounts have been rare in 2020. ecobee completely redesigned its latest thermostat, now featuring a glass face and a “vivid” touch display. You’ll still be able to count on HomeKit and Siri control, along with support for Alexa, Google Assistant, and other smart home mediums. Ships with a new smart sensor that’s made to track temperatures throughout your home. Learn more in our previous coverage. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

