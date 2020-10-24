Watch Tesla Full Self-Driving Beta in a full 30-minute realistic trip

Today, we take a look at Tesla Full Self-Driving Beta trying to handle a full 30-minute trip in a realistic environment.

Earlier this week, Tesla started to release its first Full Self-Driving Beta software update to a limited group of owners to test the feature.

Tesla owner James Locke received the Tesla FSD early access update and released a video demonstrating the capacity on a normal commute:

“We simulated a normal commute for my wife from JPL in Pasadena, CA back to Santa Clarita superchargers. Used city streets to highways with interchanges and back to city streets and into the supercharger parking lot.”

Here’s the Tesla FSD beta demonstration video in full:

Electrek’s Take

Here are a few thoughts on the demonstration.

Obviously, the bulk of the video is highway driving, but again, the goal is to replicate an average commute, which is generally about 70% highway and 30% city driving.

You can skip the middle of the video if you only want to see the FSD footage, but the Autopilot rewrite is believed to also be affecting other Autopilot features.

For example, I really like the acceleration on the on-ramp, which is not as smooth as the current version of Navigate On Autopilot.

When Tesla FSD beta exited the highway, it could have waited longer to move the right lane, but that is something that is already present in the current Navigate On Autopilot.

At 27-min, you can see the transition from the highway navigation to the FSD Beta on streets with intersections.

The transition is impressively smooth. You can see Tesla FSD beta smoothly take the off-ramp, move to the the right lane, take a right turn on the right lane.

The lane changes on FSD beta look pretty good, but there seem to be a significant delay between deciding to initiate the lane change and actually doing it.

At 28-min, the Tesla moved to the far left lane to take a turn and moved two lanes without activating the turn signal.

Those lanes were turn lanes, but I would have normally still activated the turn signal when moving into them.

That’s probably an easy fix anyway. The impressive thing is how it did the long turn without lane markings after that. It looked as smooth as it gets.

At 31:30, James plays around with the driving visualization and we can see the full extent of what Tesla’s FSD beta is able to see.

After the light turn green, the car needed to soon move to the right in order to make a turn and James initated a lane change to get it the right way.

I agree that the FSD should have moved to the right sooner, but it’s possible that it would eventually have done it itself closer to the turn.

We can see Tesla FSD beta also moving a little too aggressively to a speed bump.

The end of the video is not FSD’s best showing, but the overall performance on the commute is impressive.

What do you think? Let us know in the comment section below.

